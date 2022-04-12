State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $206,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

