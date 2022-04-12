State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STT opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. State Street has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in State Street by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,652,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

