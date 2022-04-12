StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $31.00. StepStone Group shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.33.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

