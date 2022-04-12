Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $434.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

