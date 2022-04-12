Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 5.8%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.53. 14,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,720,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $2,442,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,576,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

