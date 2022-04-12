StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.