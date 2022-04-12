StockNews.com Downgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 1,809,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,643. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

