StockNews.com Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Forward Air by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Forward Air by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

