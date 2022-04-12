StockNews.com Downgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.