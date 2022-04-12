StockNews.com Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 59.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

