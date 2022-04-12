StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

