StockNews.com Lowers Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hello Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Get Hello Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Hello Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,262,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 428,247 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.