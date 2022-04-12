StockNews.com Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.05.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.70 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

