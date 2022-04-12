StockNews.com Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matador Resources by 38.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Matador Resources by 196.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Matador Resources by 146.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.