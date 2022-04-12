StockNews.com Lowers Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 47,074.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,682 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $19,900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $10,116,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

