StockNews.com Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of RPM opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

