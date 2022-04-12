Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($67.50) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.21 ($90.45).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €56.90 ($61.85) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.45 ($60.27) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($82.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

