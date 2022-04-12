Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $441.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

