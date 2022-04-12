Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,727 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Vulcan Materials worth $74,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

