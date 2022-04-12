Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Cheniere Energy worth $71,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

