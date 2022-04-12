Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Devon Energy worth $85,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

