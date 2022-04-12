Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $71,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,735 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,059,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 200,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

