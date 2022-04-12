Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 5.58% of Niu Technologies worth $68,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 453,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $711.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

