Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.97 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,991,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Baker Hughes worth $71,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

