Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80.94 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $80,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 21.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 21.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

