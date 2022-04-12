Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.78 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067,980 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Synchrony Financial worth $82,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

