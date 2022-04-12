Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 144,277 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $67,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

