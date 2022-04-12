Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,142 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $78,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,010,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

