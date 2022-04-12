Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE WMT traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,918,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,832. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

