Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.30. 3,923,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

