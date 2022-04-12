Sunburst Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

SCHM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 321,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

