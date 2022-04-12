Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $252,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FDX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.38. 2,031,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,752. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.
FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
