Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -47.55 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.