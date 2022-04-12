Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,500.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,540,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,704,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $30,639.30.

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SUP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 1,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

