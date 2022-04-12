Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 160 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 147.10 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £186.60 million and a PE ratio of 17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87.
