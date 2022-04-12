Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 115 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVNLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 104 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

SVNLY stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1902 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

