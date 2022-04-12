Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in March

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.99. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

