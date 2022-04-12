Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives $72.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $82.27 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.