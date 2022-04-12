Symbol Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $625.62 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

