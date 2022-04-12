Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

