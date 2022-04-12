Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR opened at $2.30 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

