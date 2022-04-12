Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

SYY stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after buying an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

