T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $188.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 74,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,872. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.