Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 331,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,668,197 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $14.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,788,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,058,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after buying an additional 355,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,198,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 365,186 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

