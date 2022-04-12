Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 101.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 244.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after buying an additional 396,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

