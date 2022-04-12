Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Don H. Liu Sells 18,674 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TGT opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.1% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

