Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Don H. Liu Sells 18,674 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TGT opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.1% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
