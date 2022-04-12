TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TTDKY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 40,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,269. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TDK has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $50.00.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDK will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TDK (Get Rating)
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
