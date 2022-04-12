TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTDKY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 40,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,269. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TDK has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDK will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

