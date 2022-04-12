TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,186. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.