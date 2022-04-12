TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to post $66.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. TechTarget posted sales of $57.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $312.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in TechTarget by 3.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TechTarget by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,456,000 after buying an additional 148,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7,440,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

