Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after acquiring an additional 113,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,907. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $137.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.